Jaguars will put Andrew Norwell on injured reserve

Guard Andrew Norwell‘s first season with the Jaguars is over.

Norwell injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and had to be carted to the locker room in order to undergo a medical evaluation. A report on Monday morning indicated that he’d miss a few weeks as a result of the injury, but, as mentioned in response to that report, the time left of the schedule is working against him.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Norwell will be placed on injured reserve.

Even if he were ready to play in Week 15 or 16, there wouldn’t be much point in bringing Norwell back for games that will only matter to the team’s spot in the draft. Norwell signed a five-year deal as a free agent this offseason, so he’ll be back with the Jags in 2019.