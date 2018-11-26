Joe Flacco seeing doctor Monday in hopes of clearance to return to work

Getty Images

After Sunday’s win over the Raiders, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he might not name a starting quarterback for next Sunday’s trip to Atlanta ahead of kickoff.

That bit of gamesmanship won’t work all that well if Joe Flacco spends another week on the sideline instead of on the practice field. Flacco has missed the last two games and last two weeks of practice due to a hip injury and Harbaugh said that Flacco is seeing a doctor in hopes of getting cleared.

“He’s seeing the doctor today so we’ll have some guidance on that,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

When Flacco was first injured, Harbaugh said that the veteran did not have to practice in order to play. He backed off that a bit last week, however.

The Ravens have won the last two games with Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback and Jackson has had good moments in each game, but he’s very much a work in progress as a passer and Harbaugh would have to decide whether to let that process play out while the 6-5 Ravens are trying for a postseason berth.