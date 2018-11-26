Kenyan Drake aggravates shoulder, expects to play

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake fell on the same shoulder that was ailing him last week. Coach Adam Gase said the team will take the same practice approach with Drake that it took last week.

Drake wore a “no-contact jersey” last week when he was limited in all three practices leading up to the Colts game.

“Football is a physical game, so everybody is nicked up,” Drake told reporters Monday. “I’m doing my best to be in the game, so I can help this team win more games.”

Drake said he expects to play Sunday against the Bills.

He has never missed a regular-season game in three seasons.

“Everybody is hurt, so I’m going to be out there,” he said.

Drake played 24 of 53 snaps against the Colts before leaving in the fourth quarter. He had eight carries for 32 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.