Kyle Shanahan: Nick Mullens didn’t play very well

Getty Images

A quarterback change could be on the table for the 49ers this week.

Nick Mullens was 18-of-32 for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Buccaneers in Sunday’s 27-9 loss and his play came in for criticism from head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game.

“I don’t think he played very well, just looking at some of our situations, but that wasn’t all on him,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “No one played very well, especially in the passing game.”

Mullens starred against the Raiders in his first start, but took a step back in Week 10 against the Giants. Sunday was another step backward and Shanahan said he will evaluate the quarterback position every week to make sure that the team is making the right choice.

C.J. Beathard is Mullens’ backup and started five games earlier this year after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL.