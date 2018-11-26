Lamar Miller has 97-yard touchdown run

AP

JuJu Smith-Schuster went 97 yards on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday. Lamar Miller has a run for a 97-yard touchdown Monday.

It was the second career 97-yard run for the Texans running back.

Miller’s run, which gave the Texans a 21-10 lead, came one play after the Texans stopped fullback Luke Stocker at the 3-yard line on fourth-and-one. Zach Cunningham and Benardrick McKinney made the stop on Stocker.

Miller has six carries for 148 yards already.

It’s the most yards Miller has had since he ran for 149 yards against the Colts on Oct. 16, 2016. His career best is the 178 yards he had for the Dolphins against the Jets in Week 16 of 2014.