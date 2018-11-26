Marvin Jones headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions won’t get wide receiver Marvin Jones back this season.

Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury and the initial reports on his status were positive as he avoided an injury to either his ACL or MCL. The word was that Jones was day to day with a bone bruise, but it wasn’t long before he was seeking another opinion.

That process has resulted in the team announcing that Jones is being placed on injured reserve.

Jones has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns this season. Jones is signed for two more seasons in Detroit.

With Jones out and Golden Tate now playing for the Eagles, Kenny Golladay should be in line for plenty of targets over the last five weeks of the regular season.