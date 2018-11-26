Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott left Sunday’s game with blood on his sweatshirt.

CB Xavien Howard had two interceptions in a wild sequence late in the first half of the Dolphins loss.

Defensive linemen Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise did well for the Patriots on Sunday.

Said Jets head coach Todd Bowles, “We fought [in] this game, we just didn’t execute in the second half. So we’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”

Cyrus Jones‘ punt return touchdown helped lift the Ravens to a win on Sunday.

Bengals defenders were concerned about CB Tony McRae after he suffered a concussion.

TE David Njoku took to the air and got some help from his friends to score a Browns touchdown on Sunday.

The Steelers lost despite a touchdown pass from K Chris Boswell on a fake field goal.

How did Sunday’s results affect the Texans’ spot in the playoff picture?

Colts K Adam Vinatieri‘s game-winning field goal helped make up for an earlier miss.

The Jaguars came up short across the board against the Bills.

Titans RB Derrick Henry could be seeing more work.

Four takeaways helped pave the way to a Broncos win.

The Chiefs had reason to be happy about Sunday’s Broncos victory.

The Chargers defense kept the Cardinals out of the end zone after an early Philip Rivers turnover.

TE Jared Cook has been a reliable target for Raiders QB Derek Carr.

The Cowboys have a tough game ahead of them on Thursday.

A critical take on Giants head coach Pat Shurmur’s decisions against the Eagles.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson credited the team’s veterans with stepping up agains the Giants.

Washington LB Mason Foster is looking for the bright side.

How far can the Bears go this season?

Five things the Lions need to do in their final five games.

The Packers offense fizzled late once again.

A rocky night ended up OK for Vikings K Dan Bailey.

What should the Falcons be focused on at this point in the season?

What’s the best word to describe the feelings generated by Sunday’s Panthers loss?

The Saints run defense is preparing to face Ezekiel Elliott.

QB Jameis Winston shined for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s win.

DT Robert Nkemdiche played well in a Cardinals loss.

The Rams will have to wait to clinch an NFC West title.

Playing hours after LB Reuben Foster‘s arrest didn’t go well for the 49ers.

Sorting out the Seahawks’ path to a playoff spot.