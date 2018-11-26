Nathaniel Hackett: “It’s a shock” to be fired

Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t thinking that his run as the Jaguars offensive coordinator was coming to an end when head coach Doug Marrone called him to his office on Monday morning.

Hackett told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he thought they were going to discuss a quarterback change in the wake of Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Bills, but Marrone relieved him of his duties instead.

“It’s a shock … I knew Doug had thought about it,” Hackett said. “I guess the football Gods had it out for me. We started off hot, had so many injuries, we were a completely different team. Guys busted their butts, but you can only do so much. I wish I could’ve figured something out.”

Hackett was in Buffalo with Marrone and came to Jacksonville as the quarterbacks coach in 2015. He moved up to coordinator in 2016 when Greg Olson was fired and going through that probably should have kept Monday’s move from being a major shock to an offensive coach of a 3-8 team that ranks 28th in points scored.