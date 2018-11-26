NFC playoff picture: NFC East race looks wide open

Getty Images

Were we too quick to write off the defending champions?

The Eagles, as badly as they’ve played at times this season, managed to win on Sunday to remain just a game out of both the NFC East race and the wild card race. In fact, the three-team race with Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia looks wide open, and a team that doesn’t win the division may end up earning a wild card.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 12:

LEADERS

1. Saints (10-1): They have a tough schedule the rest of the way, so 15-1 won’t be easy.

2. Rams (10-1): They have an easy schedule the rest of the way, so they still have a good chance of finishing ahead of the Saints in the standings.

3. Bears (8-3): The inside track to the No. 3 seed, but catching the Rams or Saints for a bye will not be easy.

4. Cowboys (6-5): Now owns first place in the NFC East thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington.

5. Vikings (6-4-1): If they keep winning, they maintain a half-game lead in the wild card race.

6. Washington (6-5): Owns the wild card tiebreaker over Seattle based on NFC record, and over Carolina based on head-to-head.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seahawks (6-5): Has the tiebreaker over Carolina thanks to Sunday’s head-to-head win.

8. Panthers (6-5): Two straight losses in games they easily could have won have severely hurt their playoff chances.

9. Eagles (5-6): Pulling out the comeback win against the Giants means they’re not dead yet in the NFC East.

10. Packers (4-6-1): When they signed Aaron Rodgers to his huge new contract they thought they’d be playoff contenders for years to come. In Year One of the contract, they’re not.

11. Falcons (4-7): Their Thanksgiving loss was the final nail in the coffin.

12. Buccaneers (4-7): Jameis Winston‘s best game of the season was too little, too late.

13. Lions (4-7): Their Thanksgiving loss was the final nail in the coffin.

14. Giants (3-8): Stuck in last place in the NFC East.

15. Cardinals (2-9): Swept the 49ers for their only two wins of the season.

16. 49ers (2-9): The worst team in the NFC.