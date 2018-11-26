Nick Mullens will keep starting job for another week

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s game that Nick Mullens didn’t play very well in the loss to the Buccaneers. But Mullens won’t lose his starting job.

Shanahan told reporters Monday that Mullens will start this week against the Seahawks. The coach added that it remains a week-to-week decision.

Mullens completed 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s 27-9 loss.

Mullens, though, has played better than C.J. Beathard.

Mullens is 1-2 in the past three games, his first three career starts, having completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 733 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Beathard took over after Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL and went 0-5, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Beathard went 1-4 as the starter in 2017.