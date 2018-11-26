N’Keal Harry leaving Arizona State for the NFL

Getty Images

The regular season is over for most college football teams and that means it is time for draft-eligible underclassmen to start announcing their intentions for the 2019 season.

Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry did that on Monday when he announced that he will be throwing his name into the NFL Draft pool. Harry did not say whether he will play in the team’s bowl game and ASU coach Herm Edwards said he’ll support any decision Harry makes.

“I always side on the side of the player,” Edwards said, via ArizonaSports.com. “I’m going to do what’s best for the football player every time.”

Harry followed up 82 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016 with 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine scores this season. He ranks third in school history in both catches and receiving yards.

The 6’4″ wideout is generally ranked as a potential first round pick, although the combine and other pre-draft activities will help determine his final landing spot in the draft order.