Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari suffers two knee injuries

Getty Images

The Packers have some big problems at the moment (not the last of which is being 4-6-1, the same record as the Browns).

But their chances over the last month aren’t getting better because of the injuries that continue to crop up.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, left tackle David Bakhtiari said he suffered two separate injuries to his left knee, and won’t know his status for the rest of the season until he has more tests today.

He left briefly in the third quarter, returned in the fourth, but wasn’t able to finish. He didn’t want to share what he thought the diagnosis was. Jason Spriggs replaced him in the lineup.

That was far from the only injury concern for the Packers, as left guard Lane Taylor didn’t finish with a thigh injury. Receiver/returner Trevor Davis (hamstring) and safety Kentrell Brice (evaluated for a concussion) also were unable to finish.

They were already without wide receiver Randall Cobb, cornerbacks Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland, and defensive end Mike Daniels, making it hard to imagine them making a push, especially if a player as important as Bakhtiari has a long-term issue.