Pat Shurmur on Odell Beckham comments: One man’s opinion

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t shy away from offering a critique of the team’s playcalling against the Eagles in Sunday’s 25-22 loss.

The Eagles were shorthanded at cornerback due to injuries to five players who have seen significant playing time this season and Beckham said he “would’ve loved to attack them,” but that wasn’t what the Giants decided to do. On Monday, head coach and offensive playcaller Pat Shurmur called that “one man’s opinion” while defending his approach.

“We ran the ball 18 times, we threw it 37,” Shurmur said, via ESPN.com. “That is twice as many throws as there were runs. We had seven explosive gains in the passing game. The only team that we played that we had more was Carolina. We had eight. There were many times where we tried to throw to him. The long throw down the right sideline that we had to [tight end] Rhett [Ellison] was designed to go to Odell. They cushioned on him. We threw it to Rhett. You’ll have to ask him to define it after he watches the tape but I felt like we were doing the things necessary to win the game. We still got production in the running game, had a couple third-down calls in the red zone that were close. If we get those in, it’s a different story.”

It’s not the first time that Beckham has shared his displeasure about the offense this season and Shurmur also came up for criticism about giving star rookie Saquon Barkley just five touches in the second half of Sunday’s loss. Given the fact that Giants were leading 19-11 at the half thanks in large part to Barkley’s efforts, that criticism is coming from more than one man and it may have had more to do with Sunday’s final outcome that Shurmur might like to admit.