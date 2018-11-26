Patriots activate Rex Burkhead

Getty Images

The Patriots backfield group is getting a little bigger this week.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that New England has activated running back Rex Burkhead from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Offensive lineman Matt Tobin was waived to make room for Burkhead.

Burkhead suffered a neck injury in Week Three and has spent the last couple of months rehabbing the injury. Monday is the first day that he’s been eligible to return to active duty and he began practicing with the team a couple of weeks ago.

Sony Michel and James White combined for 206 rushing yards in Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Jets and the Patriots also gave wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson five carries in the game. Burkhead’s return should alter the way that work is broken up in the future with Patterson seeming likely to see less time out of the backfield than he has when the team was thinner at tailback.

Burkhead, who also sees time on special teams, ran 24 times for 86 yards and caught three passes for 31 yards before being injured.