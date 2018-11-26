Pete Carroll is paying close attention to how young players handle stretch run

Getty Images

The new-look Seahawks enter the final five games of the season (four of which are at home) with a very real shot at securing a playoff berth that was regarded as unlikely when the campaign began. And coach Pete Carroll is paying extra attention to how his new players will handle the stretch run.

“I really am, and we’re all over this topic,” Carroll told reporters on Monday. “It’s so crucial that we’re in the right vein here with how we approach these games that are coming up and the finish to the year. That’s why I’m so tuned into the finish of these last few games. It looks like we’re gathering our poise about us and executing like we want to at the finish which, to me, are microcosms of the big picture. We try to use the same mentality about finishing really well and being poised and trusting that you’re prepared and you’re ready to finish. If you’ve gotten to the point where the games are at hand right now, then you’ve done well. Just got to keep doing it. Doing right longer is a really important aspect to finishing and that’s something that we’re trying to teach constantly. It goes back to April, about finishing the drills, finishing the work, finishing the study, finishing the film work that you’re doing. In all ways, I think you can practice a mentality of focusing well. We’ll see what happens. We’re going to need it. It’s a long haul here.”

The long haul wasn’t supposed to yield short-term results. But with consecutive wins over the Packers and now the Panthers, the 6-5 Seahawks are closing in on a postseason appearance. And they’re a team that a team like the Rams definitely won’t want to see in January.

“There is just a real upbeat aura about this team,” Carroll said. “They’re real hungry to learn, they’re hungry for the challenges. They’ve just been real competitive throughout and they’ve enjoyed the challenges. They have not allowed themselves to go downward at any time, they keep looking to the future and what’s up and what’s coming. It’s just been a really good group to work with.”

The work continues with the schedule moving toward a conclusion that could have the Seahawks doing special things. As quarterback Russell Wilson told PFT after a 28-14 win over the previously 3-3 Lions, there’s a 2012 vibe in Seattle, where no one believes in the Seahawks other than the Seahawks. If they can keep racking up wins during a closing kick that includes two games against the 49ers (one home, one away) and home games against the Vikings, Chiefs, and Cardinals, more and more people will believe that the Seahawks haven’t rebuilt but reloaded.