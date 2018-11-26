Phillip Lindsay on pace for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie

Getty Images

The Steelers came into Sunday’s game against the Broncos allowing opposing offenses to gain less than 100 rushing yards per game, but Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay surpassed that all by himself.

Lindsay needed 14 carries to get to 110 rushing yards on the day and his touchdown helped the Broncos to a 24-17 win on their home field. Lindsay now has 780 rushing yards on the season, which is a record for undrafted Broncos rookies and on pace for another milestone.

Lindsay is on pace to run for 1,134 yards this season and that would leave him 30 yards ahead of former Colt Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards ever by an undrafted rookie. Numbers like that defy a lot of the conventional wisdom about Lindsay coming out of Colorado and Lindsay believes the Broncos can confound some more of it over the final five weeks.

“I mean, you have confidence every time you win,” Lindsay said, via the Denver Post. “You build a bond, you build what you need to get to the next step. We [need] to peak here, so that when we get to the playoffs, we can peak again. … We’re a playoff team. If you sit here and doubt yourself, there’s no reason for you to play.”

At 5-6, the Broncos are outside looking in at the playoff picture right now. The schedule isn’t an overly daunting one, however. They’ll face the Bengals and 49ers on the road the next two weeks before returning home for the Browns. The slate closes with a trip to Oakland before a home game against the Chargers that could be a big one for the team and Lindsay as an individual.