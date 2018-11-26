Raiders signing tight end off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders started building for the future before the season even started, so it makes sense they’re continuing to look for developmental talent.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Raiders are signing tight end Darren Waller off the Ravens practice squad.

A former sixth-round pick of the Ravens, he has served a pair of suspensions for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse, a four-gamer in 2016 and the entire 2017 season. He was reinstated and went to camp with the Ravens, and has been on their practice squad all season.

A converted wide receiver, he has 12 career receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.