Rashan Gary announces he’s headed to the NFL

Getty Images

One of the top defensive line prospects for this year’s draft confirmed on Monday that he will be foregoing his remaining college eligibility.

University of Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary posted a video announcing his plans to move on to the NFL.

“I would like to thank my higher power, my family, the University of Michigan, the students and the fans,” Gary said. “I will be foregoing my senior season to make a dream come true to declare for the draft. Thank you. Go Blue.”

Gary is ranked in or around the top 10 on most lists of prospects after spending the last three years in Ann Arbor. Gary missed three games this season with a shoulder injury, but returned for the back end of the Big Ten season. That included Saturday’s crushing defeat at the hands of Ohio State and Monday’s announcement means that he’ll leave Michigan with an 0-3 record against the school’s archrivals.

Michigan will have a bowl game to play before their season is officially done, but Gary did not say whether he’ll be playing in that game before heading to the professional ranks.