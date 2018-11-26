Report: Jeff Heuerman to miss rest of season

Getty Images

The Broncos hope to parley their two-game winning streak into a late playoff push, but it appears they’ll have to do it without tight end Jeff Heuerman.

Heuerman left Sunday’s win over the Steelers with an injury and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he will miss the rest of the season. Per Klis, Heuerman suffered broken ribs and a bruised lung.

Heuerman played nearly 77 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season and has caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He’s the third tight end to hit injured reserve this season, joining Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli on the list.

Matt LaCosse, who caught a touchdown Sunday, and Brian Parker are the other tight ends on the active roster.

Klis also reports that linebacker Shaq Barrett will miss multiple weeks with a hip flexor injury. That could make him an injured reserve candidate with time running short in the regular season.