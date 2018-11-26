Rob Gronkowski “felt good” in return to field and return to end zone

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to offer a reminder of what he brings to the team’s offense.

The Jets accepted an offensive pass interference penalty on a third down incompletion to give the Patriots offense another chance from the Jets’ 34-yard-line. Tom Brady went deep over the middle for Gronkowski, who caught the ball and ran through cornerback Morris Claiborne into the end zone.

It was Gronkowski’s first touchdown since Week One and he said it “felt good” to put points on the board. The score came in his first appearance since Week Eight as he’d been out with ankle and back injuries and Gronkowski had a similar response when asked about his physical condition.

“It felt good,” Gronkowski said in his postgame media session. “I’ve just been putting the work in the last couple of weeks, whatever it was, to get back and now I just feel like I can keep on improving week in, week out now and do what I have to do to help the team. It felt good to be back out there and it was a good win overall.”

Gronkowski finished the day with three catches for 56 yards in what was a successful return to action on all fronts.