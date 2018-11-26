Russell Wilson: I look forward to the moment

Getty Images

Sunday’s win over the Panthers doesn’t guarantee the Seahawks anything in terms of making the playoffs, but a loss would have dealt their hopes a major blow and that made fourth-and-three from the Panthers’ 35-yard-line with under four minutes to play a crossroads in their season.

The Seahawks called a pass play, but quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t see anything short to keep the drive going so he took a deep shot for wide receiver David Moore. Moore had cornerback Corn Elder all over him and needed to make a one-hand catch for a game-tying touchdown.

Carolina drove for a field goal try, but Graham Gano missed and Wilson came up with one more big play. He hung in the pocket to make a 37-yard throw to Tyler Lockett and the game-winning field goal would come as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“You either look forward to the moment, or you fear it,” Wilson said, via Peter King of Football Morning in America. “I know me, and I look forward to the moment — to the moments like we had today out there.”

Wilson said that days like Sunday are great for the Seahawks’ confidence and they’ll try to use that boost to turn four home games in the final five weeks into a playoff berth.