Sam Darnold “getting better,” but unsure if he’ll practice Wednesday

The Jets’ losing streak moved to five games against the Patriots on Sunday and the last two losses have come with Josh McCown at quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

Darnold has been sidelined by a foot injury and hasn’t done anything more than dress for practice since getting hurt. On Monday, head coach Todd Bowles said that Darnold is “getting better” but that it’s still up in the air whether he will take part in practice on Wednesday.

If Darnold does play, he’ll be executing the calls of offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates. Bowles has been steadfast about not making changes to his coaching staff as the season has gone down the drain and reiterated that on Monday.

Bowles also touched on McCown’s status. The veteran has a sore right thumb, but Bowles said that he expects McCown will be OK. Davis Webb is the other quarterback on the roster, but the Jets have thus far resisted giving the 2017 Giants third-round pick a chance to play.