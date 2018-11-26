Sunday a “tremendous step forward” for Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had perhaps the worst game of his career against the Saints in Week 11 and things weren’t looking much better on Sunday with the Eagles down 19-3 to the Giants in the first half.

Wentz was able to hit on five passes for a touchdown before halftime and then made three more completions late in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 22. The last of them was a 10-yarder to Nelson Agholor to convert a fourth down that set up Jake Elliott‘s game-winning field goal.

Tight end Zach Ertz said “people have been clamoring for” that kind of play in the clutch and head coach Doug Pederson called Wentz’s play a “tremendous step forward” for the quarterback. Wentz’s take focused on stripping away the complexity.

“Sometimes when you’re in a slump — especially offensively — you want to try and scheme up things too much and try to be too perfect,” Wentz said in his postgame press conference. “Sometimes it gets guys to play slower and this and that. I thought we did a good job this week of just trying to keep it simple and just letting us play ball and doing things that we’ve done really all offseason. I thought that helped us a ton today.”

Wentz got a lot of help from Josh Adams and Corey Clement on the ground as the Eagles found a good balance on offense to help them pull off the comeback win. Keeping that in place along with Wentz’s ability to make plays in the clutch against Washington and Dallas the next two weeks will brighten the outlook on their season considerably.