Terrell Suggs: Seemed like it took forever to get to end zone

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs had scored touchdowns in the NFL before Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but it had been a long time since he’d hit the end zone with a ball in his hands.

Suggs last scored in 2008 before he scooped up a fumble caused by Matthew Judon on a sack of Derek Carr and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown. The 36-year-old was struck by how much more the play took out of him than it did in his younger days.

“It seemed like it took me forever to get there,” Suggs said, via the team’s website. “In high school, I could do it over and over. After that one, I was kind of gassed.”

Suggs got razzed by his teammates for his lax ball security while running with the ball and the veteran considered tossing it to cornerback Jimmy Smith before just handling things himself. That worked out well for Suggs and the Ravens, who had not forced a turnover since Week Seven and used this one to help swing the game in their direction.