Texans run by Titans for 24-10 halftime lead

AP

The Texans trailed 10-0 before running off three consecutive touchdowns and ending the half with a field goal. They lead the Titans 24-10 at halftime.

Houston has rushed for 200 yards, with Lamar Miller gaining 148 yards on six carries and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 97-yard touchdown run.

It’s the most yards Miller has had since he ran for 149 yards against the Colts on Oct. 16, 2016. His career best is the 178 yards he had for the Dolphins against the Jets in Week 16 of 2014.

Alfred Blue has six carries for 29 yards, and Deshaun Watson has four carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Watson has completed 8 of 11 passes for 106 passes and a touchdown. He directed a five-play, 37-yard drive to close out the half with Ka'imi Fairbairn hitting a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Texans have 295 total yards.

Marcus Mariota has completed all 12 of his passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. But the Titans were denied on fourth-and-one from the Houston 2 on one drive; Texans defensive end Christian Covington has two sacks; and the Titans have five penalties for 40 yards.

Tight end Jonnu Smith scored on a 61-yard catch-and-run from Mariota.