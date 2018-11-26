Texans run for 281 yards in 34-17 victory over Titans

AP

The Texans won their eighth consecutive game with a relatively easy 34-17 victory over the Titans.

Houston moved to 8-3, maintaining its two-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South. The Titans fell to 5-6.

The Texans and Colts play in two weeks.

It was the first game the Texans have played without their owner, Bob McNair, who died last week. The team honored him before the game and then during the game with a convincing win.

Houston gained 281 of its 462 yards on the ground, with Lamar Miller gaining 162 yards on 12 carries, including a 97-yard touchdown. It was his most rushing yards since he picked up 175 on 14 carries for Miami in a game against the Texans in 2015.

Deshaun Watson gained 70 yards and scored a touchdown on nine carries. He appeared to lose a fumble at the end of a 34-yard run to the Tennessee 12 in the fourth quarter, but replay upheld the ruling on the field that Watson was down by contact.

Two plays later, Watson threw his second touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas. Thomas scored on touchdowns of 12 and 10 yards, catching four passes for 38 yards.

Watson finished 19-of-24 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins caught five passes for 74 yards.

Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect, finishing 22-of-23 for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Texans sacked him six times, including 2.5 by Christian Covington and 1.5 each by J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Watt also had a forced fumble that the Titans recovered.

Derrick Henry lost a fumble, and the Titans were stopped short on fourth-and-one from the Houston 2.