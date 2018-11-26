Texans score two touchdowns to take first lead

AP

The Texans trailed 10-0 early. They lead 14-10 now.

After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Texans scored back-to-back touchdowns. Their second touchdown came seven seconds into the second quarter.

Deshaun Watson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter. It completed a seven-play, 62-yard drive.

The Texans’ go-ahead score came on a 15-yard run by Watson on a zone read.

Lamar Miller has rushed for 51 yards on five carries and Watson 16 yards on two carries.

DeAndre Hopkins has one catch for 28 yards and Thomas two catches for 24 yards.

Watson has completed 4 of 4 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.