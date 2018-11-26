Titans dominating Texans early, up 10-0

Getty Images

If the Texans are trying to honor the memory of Bob McNair, who died last week, they are not doing a good job so far. They have yet to show up.

The Titans lead 10-0 only 5:39 into the game.

Tennessee took the opening kickoff and went 62 yards in six plays, reaching the Houston 13 before settling for a Ryan Succop 31-yard field goal.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Titans got the ball back and scored even quicker.

Tight end Jonnu Smith got wide open in the middle of the field and scored on a 61-yard pass from Marcus Mariota. It completed a two-play, 69-yard drive in only 47 seconds.

Mariota is 5-for-5 for 88 yards and a touchdown.