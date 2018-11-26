Todd Bowles is sticking with Jeremy Bates as offensive play caller

Getty Images

Late-season Mondays can become days of big changes for underachieving NFL teams. The Jets won’t be making any big changes this week, if ever.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Jeremy Bates will continue to call the plays on offense.

“I thought he called a good game,” Bowles said of Bates. “It’s everybody involved, it’s not just Jeremy. [It’s] the other coaches and it’s the players as well. We are all involved in that, it’s never pointed to one person.”

The reality is that, five weeks from today, it quite possibly will be pointed at Bowles, whose 3-8 team has lost five games in a row.

“It’s not how many times you fall down, it’s how many times you can get up,” Bowles said of the losing streak. “We’re going to keep plugging.”

The question is whether they can start winning. With games against the Titans, Bills, Texans, Packers, and Patriots, there may not be many more chances left to get up.