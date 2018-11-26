Tom Brady says Philip Rivers’ performance “nearly impossible”

Getty Images

Philip Rivers put himself in the NFL record book Sunday.

The Chargers quarterback opened the game with a record 25 consecutive completions and finished with the highest ever completion percentage by going 28-of-29.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was as impressed as anyone.

“It’s nearly impossible, which is the reason why it has never been done before,” Brady said Monday night during his weekly interview on Westwood One, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Philip made incredible throws. I watched the game. Obviously when someone has a record-breaking performance, I want to go figure out what the heck they’re doing.

“And the reality is there is a high level of difficulty on a lot of those throws. He made great throws where the receivers could get their hands on the ball and make the catch. The receivers made some good catches. Really the incompletion came where he got a little hit as he was getting ready to pass. That probably would have been a completion. That’s just remarkable.”

Rivers, 36, has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,119 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Chargers are 8-3.

“The Chargers are having a great season; Philip is having a helluva year,” Brady said in the interview. “I’m very happy for him. That’s an incredible record to have.”