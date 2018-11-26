Top of the draft order unchanged, after they all lose

Getty Images

Some of the teams trying to make the playoffs are stumbling down the stretch.

But the teams on the other end of the spectrum are standing on the gas, if the goal is to secure high picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

If the season ended today, the top five spots in the projected draft order would remain unchanged, after the 49ers (2-9), Cardinals (2-9), Raiders (2-9), Jets (3-8), and Giants (3-8) all lost yesterday. Also, a lot of people would be asking: “Why is the season ending after Week 12?”

The only change at the top is the 3-8 Jaguars moving up (?) to the sixth spot after their seventh straight loss.

Four teams are tied at 4-7 at the moment, and the top 10 would be filled out with the Falcons followed by the Lions, the Bills, and the Buccaneers (ties in draft order are broken by strength of schedule).

While logic holds that the worst teams in the league lose more often than they win, it’s still wild to see such a race to the bottom, with the top eight teams in the draft order all losing last week.