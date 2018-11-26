Tre’Quan Smith limited, Terron Armstead out at Saints practice

Getty Images

The Saints issued their first practice report of the week on Monday and there were no big surprises for the 10-1 team as they head toward Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was listed as limited due to the foot injury that kept him from playing on Thanksgiving against the Falcons. Smith was limited in practice on Wednesday last week before drawing a questionable tag for the game.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also listed as questionable for the Falcons game, but returned to the lineup after missing three games with a toe injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains out with a pectoral injury. He has missed the last two games and has not practiced since getting hurt.

Tight end Dan Arnold (chest), kicker Wil Lutz (back), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (shoulder) and cornerback P.J. Williams (hip) were also limited participants. All four of them played against the Falcons.