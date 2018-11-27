49ers place Jimmie Ward on IR, claim Godwin Igwebuike

Getty Images

The 49ers placed defensive back Jimmie Ward on injured reserve.

For the second consecutive season, a broken forearm has ended his season. Ward’s rookie contract expires at the end of the season, making him a free agent in March.

The 49ers claimed defensive back Godwin Igwebuike off waivers from the Buccaneers.

The Bucs waived Igwebuike after he spent two weeks on the 53-player roster. He played 12 snaps on special teams two weeks ago against the Giants before Tampa Bay listed him among its inactives Sunday.

Igwebuike, an undrafted free agent from Northwestern, spent the first 10 weeks on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

The 49ers also promoted linebacker James Onwualu to the active roster from the practice squad. They did not need another corresponding move after cutting linebacker Reuben Foster on Monday.

Onwualu originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Chargers. He appeared in nine games and made nine special teams tackles last season with the Chargers.

Los Angeles waived him Aug. 26, and he joined the 49ers’ practice squad on Nov. 19.