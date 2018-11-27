Ben Roethlisberger isn’t worrying about interceptions

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that turnover ratio is one area he would like to see his team improve in the coming weeks.

Tomlin’s comments were centered on the defense’s failure to create turnovers against Denver and Jacksonville — they did recover a fumble on the last play against the Jaguars — over the last two weeks. That ratio is out of whack because the Steelers have turned the ball over seven times in those contests, so there’s more than one way to address the issue.

Five of those turnovers were interceptions by Ben Roethlisberger and his 12 interceptions on the season are tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the second-most in the league. During an appearance on 93.7 The Game on Tuesday, Roethlisberger said he’s not happy throwing picks while also saying that he’s not going to start making big changes to his game to avoid them.

“Sometimes those things happen. I’m a quarterback that is going to go out and sling it,” Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio show Tuesday. “You talk about gunslinger or whatever you want to talk about, I’m not going to worry about interceptions. I hate doing ’em. They bother me. But I’m going to go out and play my game and try to help us win football games.”

Roethlisberger is averaging 43 passes a game, so his interception rate of 2.5% is in line with recent seasons. With the Chargers, Patriots and Saints on tap in the next four weeks, finding a way to make it drop while remaining effective otherwise would be a positive development for the Steelers.