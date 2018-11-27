Ben Roethlisberger isn’t worrying about interceptions

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2018, 5:32 PM EST
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that turnover ratio is one area he would like to see his team improve in the coming weeks.

Tomlin’s comments were centered on the defense’s failure to create turnovers against Denver and Jacksonville — they did recover a fumble on the last play against the Jaguars — over the last two weeks. That ratio is out of whack because the Steelers have turned the ball over seven times in those contests, so there’s more than one way to address the issue.

Five of those turnovers were interceptions by Ben Roethlisberger and his 12 interceptions on the season are tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the second-most in the league. During an appearance on 93.7 The Game on Tuesday, Roethlisberger said he’s not happy throwing picks while also saying that he’s not going to start making big changes to his game to avoid them.

“Sometimes those things happen. I’m a quarterback that is going to go out and sling it,” Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio show Tuesday. “You talk about gunslinger or whatever you want to talk about, I’m not going to worry about interceptions. I hate doing ’em. They bother me. But I’m going to go out and play my game and try to help us win football games.”

Roethlisberger is averaging 43 passes a game, so his interception rate of 2.5% is in line with recent seasons. With the Chargers, Patriots and Saints on tap in the next four weeks, finding a way to make it drop while remaining effective otherwise would be a positive development for the Steelers.

9 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger isn’t worrying about interceptions

  1. He’s not worried about throwing interceptions, but he is worried about losing to the Patriots and Saints.

  3. Okay,fine. He’s not worried about his interceptions. I would still like to know what his thought process was on the pick that lost them the Denver game. If he was trying to throw it to Brown,the guy was covered like a blanket.

  4. The last pick against Denver he said he was surprised that the nose tackle got blocked back so far into the endzone. News flash Ben: Harris read you and disengaged his block to DROP back and ruin your day. You were surprised though.

  5. Steelers are an incredible 3-11 against the Belichick-era Pats, despite NFL finagling to schedule 8 of those 14 games to be in Pittsburgh. Neither team has a very good defense, so ANY turnover by Steelers will totally kill their chances in that game, especially with Pats offense getting healthy.

  6. “You talk about gunslinger or whatever you want to talk about, I’m not going to worry about interceptions. I hate doing ’em. They bother me. But I’m going to go out and play my game and try to help us win football games.”
    ————-

    In a career of saying some really moronic things this might be the most moronic of all – hey Ben your last interception directly caused you to LOSE a game.

  8. He certainly wasnt worried about them when he threw 5 of them against the jaguars last season, either. Maybe they are something he should be focusing on

  9. Does anyone believe for a second that Ben won’t be thinking about that last pick when the Chargers come to town on Sunday? He’d better bring his “A” game.

