Bill Belichick knows Vikings receivers cause plenty of problems

As the Patriots move toward a seemingly inevitable No. 1 seed in the AFC, their next challenge could be a significant one, especially when it comes to the receiver position. The Vikings have arguably the best duo in the league, with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

“He does everything well,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday regarding Thielen. “He’s got good size. He can get to a lot of balls with his length. He has very good hands. He’s quick for a taller player and so his length and the radius that he can catch the ball in is good and he has the hands to extend and catch it, but for a taller guy he’s quick and he’s able to create separation. So he’s a tough matchup for a smaller corner in terms of size and he’s a tough matchup for a bigger corner in terms of the quickness that he has. He’s also a good runner after the catch so he can take a shorter pass and turn it into a sizeable gain with his size and running ability after the catch. He plays inside, he plays outside. They move him around. All of their receivers move around. He’s a little different than Diggs but they complement each other well. You can put [Kyle] Rudolph in there with them. They create a lot of problems in the passing game and then they create a lot of problems in the running game, which I would say is another thing he does well. He’s got good size and he can cover up defenders with his big frame and create mismatches in the running game, too, for the backs. Yeah, he creates a lot of issues.”

Combined with Diggs, it makes for a real challenge for any defense.

“They’re usually on the field at the same time,” Belichick said. “A lot of times they’re on the field with a third receiver, but if there are only two receivers on the field it’s usually those two, and they create a lot of problems for you. They make a lot of big plays. They make a lot of big plays down the field, which is a problem but then they make a lot of intermediate and catch-and-run plays. Especially Diggs — he’s very good with the ball in his hands. When you get to third down and red area, the critical possession and scoring situation plays, that’s a problem too. It’s a very good group offensively with a very good quarterback who’s a great thrower and a very athletic player. Not that he runs a lot but he can run when he needs to. He can extend plays and then he can make big plays. Yeah, they cause you a lot of problems.”

The Patriots’ offense causes a lot of problems, too, and the difference in this one could end up being whether Minnesota’s defense manages to do a better job against the New England offense than New England’s defense does against Minnesota’s offense. Given that the Patriots under Belichick have never lost to Minnesota, and in light of the way the Patriots perform at home, it’s more probable than not that the Patriots will come up with a way to address the various problems presented by the Vikings.