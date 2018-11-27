Bills change punters, signing Matt Darr, cutting Colton Schmidt

Getty Images

The Bills swapped out punters Tuesday.

They waived Colton Schmidt for a second time this season. He played three games, punting 16 times for a 42.3 average.

He served as the team’s punter the previous four seasons.

Buffalo signed Matt Darr to take his place on the roster.

Darr, 26, spent the 2017 offseason with the Dolphins. He did not make their final 53-player roster that season.

Darr had remained unsigned since then.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, he averaged 46 yards per punt with a net average of 39.8.