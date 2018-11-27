Bills hire firms to look at stadium future

Getty Images

The Bills have one of the league’s oldest and (let’s be nice) architecturally unique stadiums.

But they’re taking what could be a first step toward upgrading New Era Field, the artist formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium.

According to John Wawrow of the Associated Press, the Bills and Sabres (the NHL team also owned by Terry and Kim Pegula) have hired consulting firms and architects to study the facility needs of both teams.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer Bruce Popko announced the studies because the building have “have fallen behind modern standards.”

New Era Field is 45 years old, while the Sabres’ KeyBank Center’s a relative toddler at 23.

The Bills signed a 10-year lease extension with state and local governments in 2012, two years before the Pegulas bought the team. Whether they try to pour money into upgrades or start over with a new building, it’s a huge project which is long overdue.