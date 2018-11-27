Bob McNair’s celebration for life set for Dec. 7

Getty Images

The Texans announced that NRG Stadium will host a celebration of life for owner Robert McNair on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. CT.

The public is invited.

McNair died Nov. 23 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Janice, sons, Cal and Cary, daughters, Ruth and Melissa, 15 grandchildren and two great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or a charity of choice.

The Texans beat the Titans on Monday night in their first game without Bob McNair. The Titans, of course, began as the Houston Oilers.