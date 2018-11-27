Broncos promote TE Temarrick Hemingway from practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos lost tight end Jeff Heuerman for the season when he broke ribs and bruised his lung in last Sunday’s win over the Steelers and they’ve reached down to the practice squad to replace him on the roster.

According to multiple reports, Temarrick Hemingway is being elevated to the active roster in Denver this week.

Hemingway was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2016 and appeared in eight games for them during his rookie season. He did not catch any passes and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He spent 2017 on injured reserve with a fractured fibula he suffered in a preseason game against his new team and failed to make the team out of training camp this year.

Matt LaCosse and Brian Parker are the other tight ends on the roster in Denver.