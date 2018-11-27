Cardinals sign Dontae Johnson, Quinten Rollins

Getty Images

The Cardinals made a slew of changes to their roster on Monday and they continued to change the makeup of their 2-9 team on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins. They waived cornerback Bene Benwikere on Monday and added cornerback Chris Jones to the discard pile on Tuesday. The Cardinals also recently parted ways with Jamar Taylor, so there’s been a lot of upheaval around Patrick Peterson of late.

Johnson was a 2014 fourth-round pick of the 49ers and had 76 tackles while starting all 16 games for them last season. He signed with the Seahawks, got hurt, got cut and then moved on for a short stint with the Bills last month.

Rollins’ run with the Packers ended when he was released off of injured reserve in September. Rollins was a second-round pick in 2015 and has 91 tackles, one sack and three interceptions over the course of his career.