Cards signing lineman off Dolphins practice squad

The Cardinals have four roster spots to fill after yesterday’s send-a-message moves, and they’re looking to backfill the roster with some developmental players.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, one of those spots will be for Dolphins practice squad defensive end Cameron Malveaux, who they’re signing to their active roster.

Malveaux has appeared in nine games the last two seasons for the Dolphins, and was bounced back down to the practice squad earlier this month.

The former undrafted rookie from Houston had his lone NFL sack in last year’s finale against the Bills.