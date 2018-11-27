Christian Hackenberg, Scott Tolzien, Zach Mettenberger selected in AAF quarterback draft

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football divvied up the 32 quarterbacks that will play in their league during a quarterback draft held Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The AAF has structured itself laregly in a geographically-oriented approach by trying to assign players to teams in the vicinity of where they played their college football. However, at a position as important as quarterback, the approach needed a little tweaking. In the first round of the draft, teams could elect to select a quarterback to head their team or protect a quarterback that had already been assigned to their team. The first round was evenly split with four teams choosing to protect a player and four teams choosing to pick a player.

The San Diego Fleet (Josh Johnson), Atlanta Legends (Aaron Murray), Memphis Express (Troy Cook) and San Antonio Commanders (Dustin Vaughn) elected to protect players from their region. The Birmingham Iron (Luis Perez), Arizona Hotshots (Trevor Knight), Orlando Apollos (Garrett Gilbert) and Salt Lake Stallions (Josh Woodrum) elected to pick their quarterbacks from the league pool.

The drafted lasted four rounds with the final three rounds going in a traditional format. Christian Hackenberg went to Memphis in the second round. Scott Tolizen went to Birmingham in the third round, and Zach Mettenberger went to Memphis in the fourth round.

The full allocations are located below:

San Diego Fleet

Josh Johnson (San Diego State)

Mike Bercovici (Arizona State)

Philip Nelson (East Carolina)

Alex Ross (Coastal Carolina)

Birmingham Iron

Luis Perez (Texas A&M-Commerce)

Blake Sims (Alabama)

Scott Tolzien (Wisconsin)

Alek Torgersen (Penn)

Arizona Hotshots

Trevor Knight (Texas A&M)

John Wolford (Wake Forest)

Quinn McQueary (Montana Tech)

Jack Heneghan (Dartmouth)

Orlando Apollos

Garrett Gilbert (SMU)

Stephen Morris (SMU)

Austin Appleby (Florida)

Kevin Anderson (Fordham)

Atlanta Legends

Aaron Murray (Georgia)

Matt Simms (Tennessee)

Peter Pujals (Holy Cross)

Justin Holman (Central Florida)

Salt Lake Stallions

Josh Woodrum (Liberty)

B.J. Daniels (South Florida)

Austin Allen (Arkansas)

Matt Linehan (Idaho)

Memphis Express

Troy Cook (UT-Martin)

Christian Hackenberg (Penn State)

Brandon Silvers (Troy)

Zach Mettenberger (LSU)

San Antonio Commanders

Dustin Vaughan (West Texas A&M)

Marquise Williams (North Carolina)

Logan Woodside (Toledo)

Dalton Sturm (UT-San Antonio)