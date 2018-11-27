D.J. Swearinger’s criticism has “nothin to do with my coaches”

Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger was critical of some of his teammates’ practice habits during a radio interview Monday. He since clarified on social media, insisting his remarks were directed strictly at players, not coaches.

“For those who don’t understand me! My comments have nothin to do with my coaches!” Swearinger wrote on Instagram, via Chris Lingebach of 106.7 The Fan. “My comments are strictly for players! Some brothers may lack focus at times or lose site of the bigger picture! I say certain things to challenge my brothers! If you not guilty you won’t be offended! But if you guilty then you gonna find a negative & may feel some type of way.

“It’s never hard feelings with me, it’s a vision to greatness & striving for excellence! Mediocre is never accepted. Ya dig?! If Swagg dead wrong you tell Swagg he dead wrong & I’ll accept it and find a better approach or better delivery. After all it’s life, you live, you learn, you love! That’s what brothers do!

“Lastly, to the media all around! I speak with heart & passion & if that’s going to be used against me & used as a tool to bring my team down then I’ll just #SAYLESS! Real gotta respect real! #ChampionshipMentality”