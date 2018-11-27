David Irving away from team again

Getty Images

The Cowboys have kept David Irving on their roster, exercising patience with the defensive lineman despite his continued absences.

Irving has taken another leave from the team as he continues to deal with off-the-field issues, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving has not attended any recent practices or meetings.

He has played only two games this season, last seeing action in an Oct. 21 game against Washington. Irving sprained an ankle in that game, and the Cowboys continue to list him on their injury report as not practicing because of an ankle injury.

Irving missed the Cowboys’ offseason program and training camp while in a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend and while going through substance abuse rehabilitation in Los Angeles. He served a four-game suspension to open the season.

The Cowboys have continued to carry him on their 53-player roster, meaning they continue to pay him. He makes $2.9 million this season and becomes an unrestricted free agent in the spring.