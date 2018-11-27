Dede Westbrook: We let Nathaniel Hackett down

Getty Images

The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, but some in Jacksonville don’t believe that Hackett was the primary reason for the offense’s difficulties this season.

One person in that camp is wide receiver Dede Westbrook. Westbrook pointed the finger at himself and his teammates on Monday by saying that he thought the reason the team has gone from sixth in the NFL in total yards, fifth in points and first in rushing to 22nd, 28th and 16th in those respective categories is “pretty much on us.”

“He calls the plays, he has great game plans every week and it’s up to us as players to execute that,” Westbrook said, via the team’s website. “I feel like we let him down and we let the team down by not executing.”

Whether you give playcalling, execution, offseason maneuvering or injuries the most weight in explaining the Jaguars’ rapid downturn from last year, it’s clear there’s more to getting things back on track in Jacksonville than just firing Hackett.