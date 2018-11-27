DeSean Jackson getting second opinion on thumb

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson hasn’t had as big a role this year as he might have expected, the season isn’t going the way the Buccaneers hoped, and his thumb hurts.

So he’s spending today seeing if he’s going to be well enough to participate.

According to Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Jackson is in New York today getting a second opinion on his thumb injury, after seeing a local specialist yesterday.

He was listed as questionable last week, and had a brace on his left hand during practice. But he played 36 snaps in their win over the 49ers.

But questionable also applies to his own future in Tampa. He didn’t deny reports that he asked for a trade, and his lack of a connection with quarterback Jameis Winston has been a thing all year.

He had three catches for 19 yards last week, and there has been a big difference in his production between weeks with Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

“The thing with DeSean (Sunday) is we just flat missed him five times,” coach Dirk Koetter said. “One was a tough over-the-top shot that Jameis overthrew but there were four other times that DeSean was open and we just missed him. We didn’t miss many throws yesterday, but the ones we did miss unfortunately were mostly to DeSean.”

Winston has completed 39.4 percent of his passes to Jackson, while Fitzpatrick has completed 71.1 percent. Fitzpatrick also borrowed Jackson’s clothes in one of the high-water marks of their season.

Jackson’s still a deep threat when they find him, but depending on what they hear from the doctor today, it’s unclear whether he’ll remain one.