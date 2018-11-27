Fourth-down decision becomes turning point for Titans

Getty Images

While some Titans tried to downplay the connection between a failure to convert on fourth-and-short inside the five and a next-snap 97-yard touchdown run by the Texans that pushed the score from 14-10 to 21-10, quarterback Marcus Mariota admitted to reporters the obvious: It was a “turning point” play. The goal, obviously, was to make the play a turning point in the other direction.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel explained to reporters the thought process behind calling a fullback handoff to tight end Luke Stocker, who had zero career rushing attempts before that moment.

“It was a play we had seen have some success down there against their goal line in the past,” said Vrabel, who before this year was Houston’s defensive coordinator. “Like most of the plays we tried to run tonight, we thought we had a chance with. Give them credit. They made a play. [Texans linebacker] Zach [Cunningham] stepped up and made a tackle where I think on film that guy gained the necessary yardage over there where we thought they may be a little light. . . . That play is something that we’ve seen on film against that defense and that was the idea was to try to see a play that had worked in the past against that. It didn’t work tonight. The guy made a play.”

Vrabel said that Stocker had practiced getting the handoff on that play.

“Yeah, we repped that,” Vrabel said. “We’ve repped that play. It’s something that we’ve repped and have had up. We haven’t had a ton of goal line opportunities or goal line personnel. Just have having watched that play be successful against their goal line, we felt good about it. Zach made a play like he’s done a lot in his young career. He’s made a tackle so give them credit. We’ll have to do better next time.”

(One problem, as Peter King pointed out on PFT Live, is that the right side of the offensive line was essentially gone by the time Stocker hit the hole that wasn’t there.)

And so goes the latest decision by an NFL coach to roll the dice on fourth down. The decisions seemingly are becoming less controversial, even when they fail. Still, last night’s failure resulted in a game going from 14-13 (if Tennessee had converted a field goal) to 21-10 in the blink of an eye.