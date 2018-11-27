Injury will force Bengals to think about Andy Dalton’s future

Getty Images

For what it’s worth, the Bengals now have a five-game window to assess backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

The biggest question will be how they move forward with their starter.

Quarterback Andy Dalton went on injured reserve yesterday because of a thumb injury, and that makes his future a question they have to consider this offseason.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, he has two years left on the contract extension he signed in 2014, and is due to make a reasonable $16 million in 2019 and $17.5 million in 2020. But there’s no dead money penalty if they decided to move on after this season.

Given the inertia that has a hold over the entire organization, it seems it would take a significant departure to move on from him this offseason, the kind of seismic shifts owner Mike Brown has rarely made. Head coach Marvin Lewis signed a two-year extension in January that carries him through the 2019 season.

They could likely trade him if they wanted, but that would require an investment at the position they haven’t made lately. Since Dalton came on board in 2011, they’ve only drafted two quarterbacks — 2014 fifth-rounder A.J. McCarron and 2018 seventh-rounder Logan Woodside; neither of whom is on the roster now. They’ve been grooming Driskel since claiming him off waivers in 2016, and his late audition will give them a chance to see what he can do.

But at some point, they have to consider whether Dalton — who has never won a playoff game, giving him something else in common with Lewis.