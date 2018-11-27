J.C. Tretter: We “desperately needed” Gregg Williams’ discipline

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2018, 7:48 AM EST
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed former Browns head coach and current Bengals assistant Hue Jackson after the Browns beat the Bengals on Sunday and made it clear that he wasn’t happy about Jackson joining a division rival.

Mayfield’s numbers have improved since Jackson and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired and other Browns found other areas of improvement under interim head coach Gregg Williams. Linebacker Joe Schobert said Williams has “done a good job of keeping everybody refocused” while defensive end Chris Smith pointed to Williams’ “no excuses” policy as something that’s benefitted the team.

For his part, Williams said teams “crave discipline” and he’s worked to make that a significant part of the picture for the Browns. Center J.C. Tretter agrees with that approach.

“It’s something that we desperately needed,” Tretter said, via Ohio.com. “I think he’s really reined everybody in and got everybody focused on one single goal. I think his leadership has been very strong. He fires up the team. He’s got that personality.The rules and what’s expected of each person on the team when it comes to penalties and missed assignments and all these little things, they’re spelled out for you. There’s no confusion about what’s going on.”

No one directly referenced Jackson the way that Mayfield did on Sunday, but it’s hard to see signs that Browns players are pining for the old days.

22 responses to “J.C. Tretter: We “desperately needed” Gregg Williams’ discipline

  2. For as much of a meathead dunce Williams is, reference Bounty Gate, it’s definitely easy to see that he makes a far better head coach and leader, than Jackson.

  4. Yelling and screaming only works so much though. As a 18 year old in Marine Boot Camp I thought the Drill Instructors were going to kill me and feed me to pigs if I didn’t move fast enough. Today at 46, I’d either laugh it off or if it got to be too much, I’d find another job in the company.

    The Browns are full of young players. They need direction. Could you imagine him yelling at Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady like that? It’s a line you have to balance.

    Have a good day!

  5. Only some in the talking heads in the media are pining for the players to show Hue Jackson more respect. Reminds me of Jeff Fisher and the media.

    He had a lot of friends in the media who didn’t care that he was a horrible coach and propped him up. At least Fisher had some good playoff runs back before cell phones but Hue had nothing to recommend him.

  10. players making a push to keep him as the head man….kudos, maybe Gregg aint so bad after all. results don’t lie

  11. If you watched hard knocks, you saw hue trying to be a tough guy with his coaches in episode 1. Hue was overmatched in coaching and was an ass around his co-coaches. I think everyone saw this weekend that he had earned or had very little respect from anyone in the browns organization.

  12. I know it may seem silly to base analysis off a TV show, but it was pretty clear from Hard Knocks that Jackson was not respected by either the players or the coaching staff. Those shows do everything they can to make the coaches look good, and he still came off as looking weak and baffled when it came to running the team.

    Unfortunately, Williams could wind up being the medicine that eventually kills the patient. Players may crave discipline, but I am not sure how long his brand of crazy will work either.

  13. Change is usually good and has an impact, until players grow tired of the new tactics and strategies…and then change is necessary again. Vicious cycle.

  14. I really don’t get it. Millions of dollars of future earnings depend on how well you do your job in the NFL in a relatively short career.

    You would think with so much on the line that players can self-discipline themselves (if only for a few years) and make as much as they can.

    Seriously, do you need a coach to come and tell you to behave like a professional?!?

  15. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. But it’s really telling when current players say they weren’t getting enough discipline.

    If the Browns continue to improve this season and manage to win a couple more games, shouldn’t Gregg Williams be seriously considered to be hired as HC?

  16. Greg has been around the block , so he knows what works in the NFL and what doesnt. Yes he made some bone-headed things in the past but he’s learned from them. I see no reason why the Browns dont keep him as a Head Coach.

  17. Discipline. Who knew in 2018? All kidding aside, the act of true discipline nowadays is a lost concept that we need to get back….in all facets of life, not just football.

