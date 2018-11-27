J.C. Tretter: We “desperately needed” Gregg Williams’ discipline

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed former Browns head coach and current Bengals assistant Hue Jackson after the Browns beat the Bengals on Sunday and made it clear that he wasn’t happy about Jackson joining a division rival.

Mayfield’s numbers have improved since Jackson and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired and other Browns found other areas of improvement under interim head coach Gregg Williams. Linebacker Joe Schobert said Williams has “done a good job of keeping everybody refocused” while defensive end Chris Smith pointed to Williams’ “no excuses” policy as something that’s benefitted the team.

For his part, Williams said teams “crave discipline” and he’s worked to make that a significant part of the picture for the Browns. Center J.C. Tretter agrees with that approach.

“It’s something that we desperately needed,” Tretter said, via Ohio.com. “I think he’s really reined everybody in and got everybody focused on one single goal. I think his leadership has been very strong. He fires up the team. He’s got that personality.The rules and what’s expected of each person on the team when it comes to penalties and missed assignments and all these little things, they’re spelled out for you. There’s no confusion about what’s going on.”

No one directly referenced Jackson the way that Mayfield did on Sunday, but it’s hard to see signs that Browns players are pining for the old days.