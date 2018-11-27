J.J. Watt: Monday’s win was for Bob McNair

AP

The Texans took the field on Monday night for the first time since the death of Bob McNair last week and the team’s founder was on a lot of minds before, during and after the home victory over the Titans.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said the team is “going to make sure that we make him proud” and head coach Bill O’Brien gave McNair’s son and Texans COO Cal McNair a game ball in memory of his father in the locker room after the game. O’Brien said the win was in honor of McNair and defensive end J.J. Watt sent the same message after the win.

“All he wanted for Houston was a winner,” Watt said, via ESPN.com. “All he wanted for us every week was a winner, and tonight that was for him. We’re glad we could get one in his stadium, in his building, and I believe he was watching. So that one was for you, Mr. McNair.”

Cal McNair released a letter thanking the Houston community for their thoughts following his father’s death and pledging the same devotion to the team, its fans and Houston in general that his father showed during his life.